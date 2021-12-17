History is made! Bloated heavyweight misses weight for UFC Vegas 45

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight veteran Justin Tafa, who stands just six-feet tall, was unable to make the 265-pound limit for his Harry Hunsucker fight on the upcoming UFC Vegas 45 main card, which goes down tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That marks the first time in UFC history a heavyweight has failed to make weight.

The heavyweight limit in non-title fights is 266 pounds (265 plus one-pound allowance). Tafa initially tipped the scale at 267.5, but managed to shed half a pound by stripping down to his birthday suit and weighing in a second time inside the box of shame.

“The Hurricane,” meanwhile, weighed in at 238.5.

Tafa wasn’t the only fighter to miss weight. Sijara Eubanks came in heavy at 127.5 for her flyweight showdown opposite Melissa Gatto (125). In addition, Macy Chiasson — who normally competes at bantamweight — weighed in at 148.5 ahead of her short-notice featherweight bout against Raquel Pennington, who was a svelte 145.

