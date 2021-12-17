Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 early weigh-in video, live stream results from Tampa

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will hit the scale this morning (Fri., Dec. 17, 2021) to make things official for their cruiserweight boxing headliner tomorrow night (Dec. 18) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, a rematch from their August showdown that saw “The Problem Child” escape with a split-decision victory.

Complete “Paul vs. Woodley 2” weigh-in results below:

Pay-per-view (PPV) Main Card:

Jake Paul (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (185.6)

Amanda Serrano (133.8) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (133.6)

Deron Williams (211.2) vs. Frank Gore (209.6)

Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo (139)

Untelevised Preliminary Card:

Anthony Taylor (167.8) vs. Chris Avila (166.4)

J’Leon Love (197) vs. Marcus Oliveira (198.6)

Jeovanny Estela (149.6) vs. Chris Rollins (149.4)

This weekend’s Showtime PPV will also feature a lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against once-beaten rising star Miriam Gutierrez. In addition, the network has assembled a special “NBA vs. NFL” heavyweight attraction featuring former cager Deron Williams against ex-gridiron goon Frank Gore.

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated upstarts Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo get 10 rounds to settle their junior welterweight score. To check out the complete “Paul vs. Woodley” fight card and PPV lineup — as well as the list of untelevised “Prelims” bouts — click here. For more news and notes as well as PPV ordering information go here.