UFC Vegas 45 weigh in video stream, live results for ‘Lewis vs Daukaus’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 45 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a power-punching heavyweight showdown between Top 10 contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus this Sat. night (Dec. 18, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 170-pound co-main event between welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 45 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Lewis vs. Daukaus” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

UFC Vegas 45 Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

170 lbs.: Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

115 lbs.: Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115)

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson (145.5)

UFC Vegas 45 Preliminary Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

265 lbs.: Harry Hunsucker (238.5) vs. Justin Tafa (267*)

125 lbs.: Sijara Eubanks (127.5*) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

145 lbs.: Andre Ewell (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

145 lbs.: Raquel Pennington (145) vs. Macy Chiasson (148.5*)

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Matt Sayles (155.5)

*Missed weight

