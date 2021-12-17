Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Robert Whittaker is an incredible fighter. A multiple-time UFC champion and Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, he’s accomplished some pretty amazing feats inside the Octagon, perhaps most notably defeating Yoel Romero with only a single functional knee! However, per the man himself, his latest achievement may be his best yet: Whittaker is becoming a semi-official character of the hugely popular video game Skyrim.

Outside of his career as an elite cage fighter, Whittaker has a popular Twitch stream and is a brand ambassador for Bethesda’s Australia and New Zealand branch. Bethesda is the publishing company behind Skyrim — which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary but is still going strong — and other popular video game franchises like Fallout.

That relationship has introduced Whittaker as a recruitable companion character in the game’s world of Tamriel. Bethesda commissioned a modder to create Whittaker’s character, and that mod will soon be available on their website. Once downloaded, the Whittaker character is fully voiced and features Whittaker’s likeness, as well as “scripted combat behavior, unique special abilities, a recruitment quest, and a unique fighting style.” (via PCGamer).

In the real world, Whittaker is scheduled to rematch Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 on Feb. 12, though “Stylebender” may not be playing ball.

Insomnia

John Makdessi tore his hamstring completely off the bone, and thus is out of his fight vs. Nasrat Haqparast. A family member of mine recently suffered the same injury, and it’s a seriously long recovery, so all the best to “The Bull.”

▪️ SAD NEWS ▪️

SURGERY NEEDED

Hamstring torn off the bone (5cm) during training camp.

I'm completely devastated...

Natural born fighters come back stronger than ever!



THANK YOU @ufc @danawhite

my sponsors @bullnutrisupps @Instacoin, fans, family & friends for the support. pic.twitter.com/T7lUmvg1NC — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) December 16, 2021

Another Joe Rogan tattoo:

It’s not a surprise, but Dustin Poirier opens as a major favorite in his hypothetical match up vs. Nate Diaz.

Here's the opening odds for a potential Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight:



Nate Diaz +300 (3/1)

Dustin Poirier -400 (1/4)



(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/pliKz2YNmt — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 16, 2021

Related Khabib Wants Poirier In Eagle FC

A good look at how much things can change in combat sports in five years:

This is how the UFC top 15 rankings looked like on December 16th, 2015 pic.twitter.com/5DcmdYJfsw — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 16, 2021

Alexander Volkanovski doing some serious grilling!

The rise of the Daukaus brothers originating with basement karate is so appropriate.

DID YOU TOUCH MY DRUM-SET!?!?!? https://t.co/8LpRKj9itU — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) December 16, 2021

Jake Paul’s fancy new belt is HEINOUS!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Naoya Inoue throws such great combinations, mixes to the body really well.

Naoya Inoue stopped Aran Dipaen in the 8th round today #boxing #InoueDipaen pic.twitter.com/2bDJQo0CZT — Fuckie Chinster (@DailyBruise2) December 14, 2021

Kevin Lee has a theory about Eagle FC, and I have a related clip that might just back him up.

Khabib p4p best promoter letting Kevin Lee think he’s building a weight class around him until he releases the next unknown 165lb dagastani loonatic on him — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) December 16, 2021

Future potential Kevin Lee opponent, 155lb Eagle FC champ Mehdi Dakaev https://t.co/jlw9qMJi7J — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 15, 2021

Related Eagle FC Introduces New Weight Classes

A clean right hook featuring a smart coach!

Random Land

How’s Derrick Lewis handling fight week? Memes.

Midnight Music: I dug this track off my Discover Weekly mix.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.