Jake Paul moving to MMA, will be trained by Team Khabib at AKA

In Jan. 2020, Jake Paul made his pro boxing debut seemingly out of nowhere, knocking out fellow YouTuber Ali Loui Al-Fakhri in the very first round. Since then, “The Problem Child” has won three straight boxing matches, though they haven’t exactly come against the best strikers around.

Paul knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson (see it) before icing former UFC and Bellator wrestling machine Ben Askren (highlights). He then defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, via unanimous decision to up his pro record to 4-0. Still, Paul has become somewhat of a star in the boxing world, for better or worse, despite the fact that he has yet to face a true, world-class boxer.

Nevertheless, once he’s done with the “sweet science” Paul plans on making an eventual jump to the mixed martial arts (MMA) arena.

“People seem to forget that I was a state wrestler, Division 1 in Ohio, one of the hardest wrestling states,” Paul explained during a media scrum (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level.”

According to “The Problem Child,” once he decides to start his preparation for the move he will spare no expenses and will be training with the best in the world to get his MMA IQ up to par. That’s why he already has a commitment from the coaching staff at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), which includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, to help get him ready.

“I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. They’re down, 100 percent.”

Let’s just hope he doesn’t run into Daniel Cormier, the team’s captain.

Upon hearing Paul’s comments, Woodley — who will rematch the influencer-turned fighter this Saturday (Dec. 18) in a rematch — quickly jumped at the chance to challenge him to a fight in his world.

“You a lie. Let’s do MMA then. Let’s do this MMA after we do this boxing so I can elbow you in the head and knee you in the nugget.”

Middle school trash talk aside, Woodley vs Paul in MMA would be very one-sided despite “The Chosen One’s” struggles as of late. Or would it be closer than we think?