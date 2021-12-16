Pic: Jake Paul gifted $500k title belt that resembles grade school art project

Jake Paul was recently gifted a championship belt — recognizing him as “Most Valuable Boxer” — and it reminds me of those old Guinness Book of World Records photos that show you all the crazy things that get smashed together during a tornado.

I know art is subject to interpretation ... but c’mon.

“My ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to the kind hearted CEO of Most Valuable Promotions for the belt. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. Two days until the fight.”

Maybe he can get a matching belt for his robot sidekick.

Paul will return to the ring and prove that he is, in fact, the most valuable boxer on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) — now that Floyd Mayweather is retired — by rematching Tyron Woodley this Sat. night (Dec. 18, 2021) inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

