Court drops Jon Jones domestic violence charge, orders ‘Bones’ to ‘stay out of trouble’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is no longer on the hook for domestic violence charges filed by Clark County prosecutors last September, following “Bones’” early-morning arrest outside MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Instead, Jones pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of destroying property, according to a report from TMZ, which carries a fine of $25-$250. The embattled mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter will be required to pay restitution and enroll in anger management counseling.

The judge also ordered Jones to “stay out of trouble.”

Following his latest run-in with police, which included a frantic 911 call from his fiancé, Jessie Moses, the 34 year-old Jones vowed to end his relationship with alcohol. In the weeks that followed, “Bones” would also end his relationship with Mike Winkeljohn and Jackson’s MMA in Albuquerque.

Jones is expected to make his UFC heavyweight debut at some point in mid-2022.