Live: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 press conference video from Tampa

By Jesse Holland
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take the stage for a special pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Dec. 16, 2021) inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., to promote their pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch this Sat. night (Dec. 18) at Amalie Arena in “The Sunshine State.”

The LIVE video stream begins promptly at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Leave No Doubt! International superstar, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (not Tommy Fury), in a rematch of their August clash (won by Paul) in an eight-round boxing showdown set for Sat., Dec. 18, 2021, streaming online via Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) in North America and FITE.tv around the globe. “Paul vs. Woodley 2,” which will take place inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., start time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.95.

The event will be called “Leave No Doubt” after their first fight ended by way of split decision last August. Paul believes the contest should have ended with a unanimous nod, while Woodley insists he was robbed of the victory. Best way to settle that debate is by scoring a definitive knockout.

This weekend’s Showtime PPV will also feature a lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against once-beaten rising star Miriam Gutierrez. In addition, the network has assembled a special “NBA vs. NFL” heavyweight attraction featuring former cager Deron Williams against ex-gridiron goon Frank Gore.

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated upstarts Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo get 10 rounds to settle their junior welterweight score. To check out the complete “Paul vs. Woodley” fight card and PPV lineup — as well as the list of untelevised “Prelims” bouts — click here. For more news and notes as well as PPV ordering information go here.

