PFL poised for global expansion in 2022: ‘Africa will be a priority’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is going global.

Fresh off the promotion’s “Challenger Series” announcement, which introduced additional fight programming on fuboTV, comes the 2022 plans to go global with Africa and United Kingdom leading the list of International destinations.

“PFL is committed to growing the sport and distribution of content in 2022. Africa will be a priority in PFL’s global expansion,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Murray said. “We see tremendous growth potential both at the pro and grass roots levels on the African continent. It is our goal to stage a PFL event in Africa in the coming year.”

PFL won’t be the only promotion gunning for Africa in 2022.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is expected to capitalize on the heritage of current champions Francis Ngannou (heavyweight) and Kamaru Usman (welterweight) by staging its own branded events at some point in Africa, though an exact timeline has yet to be determined.

PFL expects to reveal details about its own expansion in the coming weeks.

“In Q1 we will share more details surrounding the PFL expansion in Africa. As with Africa we are excited to stage events in the United Kingdom,” Murray continued. “In 2022 we will have a new premium distribution partner in the UK, which is critical to PFL growth and our plans of hosting events in the UK.”

PFL recently wrapped its 2021 season, featuring championship victories for Bruno Cappelozza, Ray Cooper III, and Kayla Harrison, just to name a few. In addition to UFC veterans like Anthony Pettis and Rory MacDonald, PFL will begin building new talent through its “Challenger Series” program.

“We are very excited about the launch of The PFL Challenger Series in Q1 2022, The Challenger Series will give athletes the chance to shine on the world stage as well as a chance at a PFL contract,” Murray said. “The athletes drive the PFL and we are committed to finding the next generation of MMA fighters. PFL will showcase athletes from around the world in the Challenger Series further expanding our already diverse global roster.”

For more news and notes on PFL click here.