What was supposed to be a fresh new grudge match has instead become an opportunity for revenge, as UFC Welterweight legend, Tyron Woodley, has stepped in for the injured Tommy Fury to once again face bitter rival, Jake Paul, this Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) evening. The pair are set to headline a four-fight pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., which also features seven-division champion, Amanda Serrano, and an NBA vs. NFL clash pitting Deron Williams against Frank Gore.

Their first meeting back in August produced a smorgasbord of prop bets, and the short-notice nature of the sequel hasn’t dimmed the bookies’ enthusiasm. Let’s have a look at the odds and standard props our friends over at DraftKings have prepared for us.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Odds

Jake Paul: -260

Tyron Woodley: +210

Fight Outcome

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision: +120

Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ: +220

Draw: +1400

Tyron Woodley by Decision or Technical Decision: +800

Tyron Woodley by KO, TKO or DQ: +330

Round Betting

Jake Paul to Win In Round 1: +2000

Jake Paul to Win In Round 2: +1800

Jake Paul to Win In Round 3: +1600

Jake Paul to Win In Round 4: +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 5: +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 6: +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 7: +1600

Jake Paul to Win In Round 8: +2000

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 1: +2800

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 2: +2500

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 3: +2200

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 4: +2200

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 5: +2200

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 6: +2500

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 7: +2800

Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 8: +3500

Thoughts: Paul by decision at positive odds is a steal. His big issue the first time around was pacing, which wasn’t terribly surprising since he’d never gone past the second round, and he still deserved the decision by the end. If he can manage his gas tank this time around, there’s not much stopping him from just using his height and reach to potshot at a distance.

That’s all moot if Woodley decides to force the issue and push a taxing pace, but I think we’re past expecting that out of Woodley. The one time he tried it, Vicente Luque clubbed and subbed him, and even the threat of having to tattoo Paul’s name onto his body wasn’t enough to compel him to try again.

There’s a lot more to betting than just “who/how/when,” of course, and that’s where BetOnline.ag comes in. If you’ve got a taste for the wackier props, they’ve got you covered.

Higher Punch Percentage

Paul: -150

Woodley: +110

Primary color of Jake Paul’s Trunks

Gold/Yellow: +250

Orange: +275

Silver/Grey: +300

White: +450

Black: +550

Red: +800

Blue: +800

Green: +900

Purple: +1200

Pink: +1400

Round Group Betting

Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2: +900

Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4: +800

Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6: +850

Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8: +1000

Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2: +1200

Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4: +1000

Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6: +1000

Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8: +1600

Which part of Jake Paul will bleed first?

Lip/Mouth: +175

Eye/Socket/Brow: +250

Nose: +275

Ear: +500

Any Other area on Head/Neck: +550

Cheek: +600

Anywhere below Neck: +700

Who will be wearing hood during walkout?

Neither Fighter: -160

Woodley Only: +220

Paul Only: +220

Both Fighters: +500

Will either corner throw in the towel?

No: -3000

Yes: +900

Will either fighter get knocked unconscious?

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Will either fighter lose mouthpiece?

No: -500

Yes: +300

Will fight end in first 60 seconds of round one?

No: -3000

Yes: +900

Will fighters touch gloves?

Yes: -500

No: +300

Will Jake Paul bleed?

No: -165

Yes: +125

Will the fight go the scheduled distance?

Yes: -120

No: -110

Will there be a point deduction?

No: -1500

Yes: +600

Will Tyron Woodley bleed?

No: -165

Yes: +125

Thoughts: Unless you’ve got some money burning a hole in your pocket, I’d leave these alone. The only one I can really see paying out is Woodley not bleeding at -165. That’s because I can’t recall “The Chosen One” ever getting cut by a punch, and while he’s been chopped up by elbows a couple times, that’s not something he’ll have to worry about here.

If you’re convinced that Paul will end up bleeding, go for “eye/socket/brow” at +250. Just based on where fighters historically tend to spring leaks, it’ll be either there or the forehead.

