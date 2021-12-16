What was supposed to be a fresh new grudge match has instead become an opportunity for revenge, as UFC Welterweight legend, Tyron Woodley, has stepped in for the injured Tommy Fury to once again face bitter rival, Jake Paul, this Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) evening. The pair are set to headline a four-fight pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., which also features seven-division champion, Amanda Serrano, and an NBA vs. NFL clash pitting Deron Williams against Frank Gore.
Their first meeting back in August produced a smorgasbord of prop bets, and the short-notice nature of the sequel hasn’t dimmed the bookies’ enthusiasm. Let’s have a look at the odds and standard props our friends over at DraftKings have prepared for us.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Odds
Jake Paul: -260
Tyron Woodley: +210
Fight Outcome
Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision: +120
Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ: +220
Draw: +1400
Tyron Woodley by Decision or Technical Decision: +800
Tyron Woodley by KO, TKO or DQ: +330
Round Betting
Jake Paul to Win In Round 1: +2000
Jake Paul to Win In Round 2: +1800
Jake Paul to Win In Round 3: +1600
Jake Paul to Win In Round 4: +1400
Jake Paul to Win In Round 5: +1400
Jake Paul to Win In Round 6: +1400
Jake Paul to Win In Round 7: +1600
Jake Paul to Win In Round 8: +2000
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 1: +2800
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 2: +2500
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 3: +2200
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 4: +2200
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 5: +2200
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 6: +2500
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 7: +2800
Tyron Woodley to Win In Round 8: +3500
Thoughts: Paul by decision at positive odds is a steal. His big issue the first time around was pacing, which wasn’t terribly surprising since he’d never gone past the second round, and he still deserved the decision by the end. If he can manage his gas tank this time around, there’s not much stopping him from just using his height and reach to potshot at a distance.
That’s all moot if Woodley decides to force the issue and push a taxing pace, but I think we’re past expecting that out of Woodley. The one time he tried it, Vicente Luque clubbed and subbed him, and even the threat of having to tattoo Paul’s name onto his body wasn’t enough to compel him to try again.
There’s a lot more to betting than just “who/how/when,” of course, and that’s where BetOnline.ag comes in. If you’ve got a taste for the wackier props, they’ve got you covered.
Higher Punch Percentage
Paul: -150
Woodley: +110
Primary color of Jake Paul’s Trunks
Gold/Yellow: +250
Orange: +275
Silver/Grey: +300
White: +450
Black: +550
Red: +800
Blue: +800
Green: +900
Purple: +1200
Pink: +1400
Round Group Betting
Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2: +900
Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4: +800
Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6: +850
Paul, Jake by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8: +1000
Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2: +1200
Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4: +1000
Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6: +1000
Woodley, Tyron by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8: +1600
Which part of Jake Paul will bleed first?
Lip/Mouth: +175
Eye/Socket/Brow: +250
Nose: +275
Ear: +500
Any Other area on Head/Neck: +550
Cheek: +600
Anywhere below Neck: +700
Who will be wearing hood during walkout?
Neither Fighter: -160
Woodley Only: +220
Paul Only: +220
Both Fighters: +500
Will either corner throw in the towel?
No: -3000
Yes: +900
Will either fighter get knocked unconscious?
No: -2000
Yes: +700
Will either fighter lose mouthpiece?
No: -500
Yes: +300
Will fight end in first 60 seconds of round one?
No: -3000
Yes: +900
Will fighters touch gloves?
Yes: -500
No: +300
Will Jake Paul bleed?
No: -165
Yes: +125
Will the fight go the scheduled distance?
Yes: -120
No: -110
Will there be a point deduction?
No: -1500
Yes: +600
Will Tyron Woodley bleed?
No: -165
Yes: +125
Thoughts: Unless you’ve got some money burning a hole in your pocket, I’d leave these alone. The only one I can really see paying out is Woodley not bleeding at -165. That’s because I can’t recall “The Chosen One” ever getting cut by a punch, and while he’s been chopped up by elbows a couple times, that’s not something he’ll have to worry about here.
If you’re convinced that Paul will end up bleeding, go for “eye/socket/brow” at +250. Just based on where fighters historically tend to spring leaks, it’ll be either there or the forehead.
MMAmania.com will have LIVE coverage of the “Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card this weekend (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) right here. The FITE/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Woodley likely to make the walk closer to midnight.
For more news and detailed information on "Paul vs. Woodley 2" click here. For the complete PPV fight card and untelevised "Prelims" lineup click here.
