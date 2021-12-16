UFC 269 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Watch Amanda Nunes self destruct in super slow motion

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its latest version of “Fight Motion,” giving mixed martial arts (MMA) fans a slow-motion look at all the “Oliveira vs. Poirier” action from last Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That includes the monumental upset in the women’s bantamweight co-main event, where Julianna Pena upset the 135-pound apple cart by submitting Amanda Nunes, widely considered one of the greatest female fighters in the history of MMA.

Related Kayla Harrison Issues Warning To Julianna Pena

“She had no choice but to tap,” Nunes told The MMA Hour about their UFC 269 finish. “People want to say she quit – she didn’t quit, she was getting choked. She had no choice but to tap – I would have broke her neck. She tapped because she had no choice.”

Pena is expected to make her first title defense against Nunes in a bantamweight rematch at some point in early-to-mid 2022. Despite the outcome of their first meeting, “Lioness” remains a massive betting favorite for next year’s do-over.

For more results and videos from UFC 269 click here.