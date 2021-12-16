Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Don’t look now, but the damnable “irresponsible” media is at it again.

Last night, rumors swirled online that UFC was no longer going to foot the bill for the COVID-19 testing of its athletes and their corner on arrival/departure to events. It was first reported by Ariel Helwani, and there was clearly some concern among insiders as well, as several coaches and athletes were unhappy on Twitter.

Looking to clear the air, UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell released a statement, explaining that athletes will be reimbursed for COVID-19 expenses after the fact. In addition, UFC will continue to provide their usual fight week testing and cover the cost upfront.

UFC changing COVID testing policy but NOT charging fighters pic.twitter.com/mD3lDosHeU — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 15, 2021

The pivotal bits of Campbell’s memo reads, “Please be advised that we are updating UFC’s COVID-19 testing program to give all athletes and corners the freedom and flexibility to secure their own COVID-19 test prior to departing for their scheduled UFC event.

This change is being made because low-cost COVID-19 testing has become readily accessible in the U.S. and abroad. To clarify, UFC will reimburse you for the initial cost of securing your own pre-departure test. As a result, UFC will no longer provide at-home testing kits. Recent reports in the media that athletes will be forced to bear the costs of ‘covid testing’ are incorrect and irresponsible.

This change takes effect immediately.”

As the original “irresponsible” party for reporting the change, Helwani did defend his actions on Twitter. “Absolutely nothing ‘irresponsible’ or ‘inaccurate’ about my report yesterday,” Helwani responded. “I think proves that. I have physical proof of the then-change in policy. Alas, glad fighters don’t have to pay out of pocket anymore.”

Insomnia

The harsh weight cut may keep Dustin Poirier away from 155 lbs. in the future. Perhaps Khabib and his 165-pound division offer the answer?

"I might never fight at 155 pounds again."@DustinPoirier says he doesn't know if he'll ever "make that cut" to lightweight again ⚖️ #TheMMAHour



▶️ https://t.co/qBksFGYxgi pic.twitter.com/moq3vUcGu9 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 15, 2021

My first reaction to this P4P list: Petr Yan is at least five spots too low. That guy is an amazing fighter.

The final men's P4P rankings for 2021 are here. @CharlesDoBronxs moves into the Top 5.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vrrYWi0FFp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 15, 2021

Related Nunes Takes Big Hit In Rankings Update

Bryce Mitchell taking SHOTS at TJ Dillashaw:

Bruhh @ThugnastyMMA went HARDDD. This is as real as it gets. Head up champ @Cody_Nolove pic.twitter.com/8yoVEy9tOG — Nero Levin (@AlCpwndTV) December 15, 2021

Derrick Lewis, king of one-liners!

Derrick Lewis respects Chris Daukaus' work as a police officer but "you don't wanna get Rodney King'd on ESPN."#UFCVegas45 | Full video: https://t.co/4R30qalqYi pic.twitter.com/YWFyHxYpSW — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 15, 2021

A minor adjustment to this week’s fight card:

Just further confirmation on this, Pennington vs. Chiasson is happening at featherweight just because it's late notice when it came together



So just easier for the fighters rather than killing them to get down to 135. #UFCVegas45 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 15, 2021

Charles Oliveira feeling the effects of his war vs. Poirier:

Alexander Volkanovski earned his jiu-jitsu black belt!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Landing a spinning backfist with one foot stuck on the ropes is pretty slick!

Unfamiliar with one half of this weekend’s main event? Take a second to review Chris Daukaus’ handiwork.

A knockout from 1954:

#OnThisDay in 1954, Carl "Bobo" Olson defended the middleweight championship with an 11th round TKO of Pierre Langlois in Daly City, California.#boxing #history pic.twitter.com/PFHlZl3yjE — Boxing History (@BoxingHistory) December 15, 2021

Random Land

Another, more intense post on winter commuting!

Midnight Music: One of the great posse cuts in rap history.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.