‘Superstar’ Jake Paul out to put the final nail in the coffin in Tyron Woodley’s career

Tyron Woodley got his much-desired rematch against Jake Paul after Tommy Fury was forced out of the boxing matchup with numerous injuries. The fight is set to go down this Saturday night (Dec. 18, 2021) inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on FITE.tv.

Despite Paul defeating “The Chosen One” via unanimous decision on Aug. 29 of this year, he feels he has more at stake in this fight than Woodley because his career is just getting started while the former UFC welterweight champion is on his way out.

And when it comes to earning potential between the two in this stage of their combat careers, it’s like apples and oranges peanuts.

“The guy is retired, basically, he is 40 years old. I am a superstar, young fighter with the potential to earn $200 to $400 million in this sport if I keep winning and remain undefeated,” proclaimed “The Problem Child” during a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“It’s apples to peanuts. It’s not even close to how much is on the line for me. He already lost so he has already dealt with those emotions. For him this is just a payday, I guess.”

According to the influencer-turned boxer, Woodley hasn’t done much of anything over the last few years while he, in turn, has brought millions of new eyeballs to the sport of boxing while ushering in a new era the likes we’ve never seen before.

“There is no meaning to his story right now. What has he done for combat sports? What has he done for women’s boxing? What has he done on the charity side of things? Is he bringing new eyeballs to the sport? No.

“He is just another fighter. My story and what will happen here is way more important than Tyron Woodley accepting a phone call and getting another random payday. He was on set of a movie filming Cobra Kai. His career is over is what I am trying to say. I am just going to put the final nail in the coffin.”

A win for Woodley all but guarantees him a trilogy fight against Paul, which means another hefty payday for a fighter who opted to test free agency after his UFC contract expired earlier this year. Furthermore, if “The Chosen One” can manage to secure a knockout win over Paul, he will bag himself an extra $500,000. An enticing post-fight bonus award if I ever saw one.

For more news and detailed information on “Paul vs. Woodley 2” click here.