Video: Paul vs Woodley 2 open workouts LIVE from Tampa

Social media sensation Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will workout today (Weds., Dec. 15) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just a few days ahead of their cruiserweight boxing rematch on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena.

“The Problem Child” and “The Chosen One” will be joined by some of the other combatants on this weekend’s Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, including pound-for-pound great Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano, along with NBA veteran Deron Williams and NFL standout Frank Gore.

Here’s today’s open workouts schedule:

2:00 p.m. – Chris Avila

2:15 p.m. – Deron Williams

2:30 p.m. – J’Leon Love

2:45 p.m. – Liam Paro

3:00 p.m. – Frank Gore

3:15 p.m. – Tyron Woodley

3:30 p.m. – Amanda Serrano

3:45 p.m. – Jake Paul

Paul captured a split-decision victory over Woodley last August and was expected to move on to face British bigmouth Tommy Fury; however, “TNT” went down with injury and the not-greasy “Chosen One” was called up on super short notice.

