Kevin Lee signs with Eagle FC — ‘I’ll be the first 165-pound world champion’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Kevin Lee, who also competed at 155 pounds, was scooped up by Eagle Fight Club (Eagle FC) earlier this week and is already planning to make combat sports history.

“I’ll be the first 165-pound world champion,” the 18-7 Lee told reporters at Wednesday’s press conference in Miami (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “It’ll feel nice to make a little piece of history for mixed martial arts.”

Lee, 29, was released from UFC after losing four of five and flunking a post-fight drug test. “The Motown Phenom” is expected to make his Eagle FC debut on March 11; however, a venue and opponent have yet to be determined.

“It’s amazing... walking into this building feels like a fresh start,” Lee continued. “I could feel like a new energy. And to be around a great champion and great champions in the past and try to follow in their footsteps, I feel like it’s big shoes to fill, and I’m here to do that.”

Eagle FC will make its stateside debut on Jan. 28 in “The Sunshine State.”