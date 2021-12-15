Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Israel Adesanya just cannot escape the consequences of his saggy chest.

There was something off at UFC 253. While Adesanya put on a masterclass performance opposite wine-y Brazilian Paulo Costa, fans on the Internet were focusing on something else. His right pectoral muscle was oddly saggy and swollen, which led to speculation about performance enhancing drug (PED) usage. Adesanya, for his part, blamed the boob on marijuana and sought medical advice, but UFC Middleweight contender Sean Strickland is far from convinced. After predicting that Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker a second time, Strickland began talking about his own potential match up vs. the champ.

“I’m one of the hardest training fighters in the UFC and I’ll do everything I can to get to a title shot, and if it happens, let’s f—king go, Izzy,” Strickland said (via MMAJunkie). “I’m f—king ready. Make sure to cycle off, though. I don’t want to f—king bring you a bra if you don’t hit the right cycle.”

Strickland then doubled down on the accusations, though it doesn’t seem to bother him a bit. In fact, Strickland is more amiable towards Adesanya than his usual demeanor, steroid accusations or not.

“Izzy’s a great fighter – he comes from kickboxing – have you ever seen a fighter with gyno for any other reason than that?” Strickland continued. “Besides him, have you ever seen a fighter in the UFC that smokes weed that gets gyno? Ever? You can’t, because it doesn’t f—king happen unless you cycle wrong. That’s a fact. We all know it. But regardless of the fact, Izzy’s a f—king great fighter. We know that. That’s the fight I want.

“Izzy, I’ll come over dude. We can f—king watch anime and you can put some f—king testosterone in my ass. I’ll do it with you. Let’s f—king go. With a needle I think you guys do the stomach, right? Is that where you guys do, the stomach? You’re the expert on f—king steroids. How’s it done?”

An anime and juicing date — did these two just become best friends?

Insomnia

I checked on Amazon myself and confirmed this is true — top-tier work from Dustin Poirier!

On a related note: Does Dustin Poirier vs. Colby Covington appeal to anyone? I’d rather see “Chaos” fight someone like Gilbert Burns, but I’d watch it!

Sounds like Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier is going to be a main event, does that give one fighter an additional edge?

Fight date moved . Train for 5 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 14, 2021

There’s a rumor going around that Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz is being booked, which is some quality matchmaking.

Lomachenko called his own fight over the weekend, or he at least tried to!

Urijah Faber is entering the combat jiu-jitsu world this weekend.

Michael Chiesa celebrating Julianna Pena’s title win is a pretty sweet moment.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sammy Joe only weighs like 100 pounds, but I can tell ya’ll from experience that left kick is pretty heavy!

Kyokushin’s unique rule set (no punches to the face) creates some wild highlights.

A perfectly timed overhand right:

