Bellator MMA won’t be back until 2022, but the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is already starting to schedule some big fights for the new year. A day after announcing that Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky would take part in a heavyweight title unification bout at Bellator 273 on Jan. 29, another title fight has been confirmed.

According to MMA Junkie, current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his title against No. 1 contender Austin Vanderford at Bellator 274 on Feb. 25 inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The promotion has yet to make the title fight official.

Mousasi is coming off his first-ever title defense against John Salter, knocking him out in the third round of Bellator 264 this past August, his third straight win for the promotion, moving his record to an impressive 6-1 since making the jump from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2017.

Vanderford, meanwhile, has proven time and again that Dana White not signing him from the “Contender Series” was a huge mistake. “The Gentleman” has improved to 11-0 by winning six fights since getting turned away by UFC. He is 5-0 under the Bellator banner, working his way up to the No. 1 spot on the official rankings and now a title shot.

Predictions?

