UFC 269 injuries, medical suspensions: Sean O’Malley facing six-month sit with hand injury

UFC 269 injuries and medical suspensions for the athletes who competed at the “Oliveira vs Poirier”-led event this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, have been obtained by The Underground.

Leading the way in mandatory sits is Sean O’Malley, who could be riding the pine for up to six months after he suffered a hand injury during his knockout win over Raulian Paiva (highlights). “Suga” has now won seven of eight fights which helped him to finally crack the Top 15. However, it seems we likely won’t see him back in action until the summer of 2022.

Check out the complete UFC 269 list:

Charles Oliveira: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Amanda Nunes: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Julianna Pena: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Geoff Neal: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Santiago Ponzinibbio: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11 — right eye laceration

Cody Garbrandt: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Sean O’Malley: Must have X-ray and MRI on right hand/base of the thumb. If positive, must receive clearance from an orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 10. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Raulian Paiva: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Josh Emmett: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Dan Ige: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

