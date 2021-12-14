 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 PPV price, cost revealed for Dec. 18 boxing rematch in Tampa

By Jesse Holland
Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch will cost $59.99, courtesy of Showtime and FITE.tv, for their eight-round cruiserweight showdown this Sat. night (Dec. 18, 2021) inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Fight fans will get a total of four bouts for their money, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, including the lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against once-beaten rising star Miriam Gutierrez.

Leave No Doubt! International superstar, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, will face former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (not Tommy Fury), in a rematch of their August clash (won by Paul) in an eight-round boxing showdown set for Sat., Dec. 18, 2021, streaming online via Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) in North America and FITE.tv around the globe. “Paul vs. Woodley 2,” which will take place inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., start time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.95.

In addition, the network has assembled a special “NBA vs. NFL” heavyweight attraction featuring former cager Deron Williams against ex-gridiron goon Frank Gore. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated upstarts Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo get 10 rounds to settle their junior welterweight score.

“I went back and looked at the fight — I won round four, he never won a round after that,” Woodley told The MMA Hour about his boxing debut against Paul back in August. “So that’s four, five, six, seven, eight. That’s five [rounds]. How would he win the fight if it should have technically been a knockdown? He should have technically got the count but he didn’t. How did he win the fight? I was just so confused.”

Woodley will have a chance to “Leave No Doubt” this weekend in Tampa.

