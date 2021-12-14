Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 PPV price, cost revealed for Dec. 18 boxing rematch in Tampa

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch will cost $59.99, courtesy of Showtime and FITE.tv, for their eight-round cruiserweight showdown this Sat. night (Dec. 18, 2021) inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Fight fans will get a total of four bouts for their money, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, including the lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against once-beaten rising star Miriam Gutierrez.

In addition, the network has assembled a special “NBA vs. NFL” heavyweight attraction featuring former cager Deron Williams against ex-gridiron goon Frank Gore. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated upstarts Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo get 10 rounds to settle their junior welterweight score.

“I went back and looked at the fight — I won round four, he never won a round after that,” Woodley told The MMA Hour about his boxing debut against Paul back in August. “So that’s four, five, six, seven, eight. That’s five [rounds]. How would he win the fight if it should have technically been a knockdown? He should have technically got the count but he didn’t. How did he win the fight? I was just so confused.”

Related Woodley Will Rid Combat Sports Of Jake Paul Virus

Woodley will have a chance to “Leave No Doubt” this weekend in Tampa.

For more news and detailed information on “Paul vs. Woodley 2” click here. For the complete PPV fight card and untelevised “Prelims” lineup click here.