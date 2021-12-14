Check out the official trailer for UFC 270 ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ on Jan. 22 | Video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight titles will be unified on Jan. 22, 2022 when current division king Francis Ngannou battles his former training partner and current interim champ, Ciryl Gane, at UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif.

While we are still a month away from the hard-hitting bout, the promotion has wasted no time in promoting its first pay-per-view (PPV) card of the year, releasing the first promo trailer for the ESPN+-streamed event.

By the time fight night rolls around, Ngannou will have been sitting on the sidelines for 10 months now, which has been the story of his career as of late since he's only competed four times in the last years. That’s not exactly a lot of fights for a man who’s only been in the age for 169 seconds in those four bouts.

Gane earned his way to the title unification bout by stopping fellow hard-hitting big man Derrick Lewis — who will compete this weekend (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 — at UFC 265 a few months ago.

The card will also feature a flyweight championship trilogy fight between current champion Brandon Moreno and ex-title holder Deiveson Figueiredo. Their first fight at UFC 256 ended in a draw, while Moreno submitted “Daico” at UFC 263 to become UFC’s first Mexican-born champion ever.

