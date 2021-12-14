Latest UFC rankings: Amanda Nunes takes big hit, Charles Oliveira cracks Top 5 pound-for-pound

It was a big weekend in “Sin City” and as a result, we’ve got some big changes to reflect in the “official” UFC rankings, starting with lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

“Do Bronx” climbed three places to No. 5 in the promotion’s pound-for-pound list after submitting Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas, sending “The Diamond” down to No. 8 — and No. 2 on the 155-pound chart, one spot below fellow contender Justin Gaethje.

It should be noted that Poirier defeated (and finished) Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29.

Elsewhere in the rankings, former “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes drops to No. 3 at pound-for-pound after falling to Julianna Pena. That’s two places behind Valentina Shevchenko, who is 0-2 against “Lioness.” As for “The Venezuelan Vixen,” she takes over the bantamweight list and jumps to No. 4 at pound-for-pound.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Charles Oliveira +3

6. Jon Jones

7. Max Holloway

8. Dustin Poirier -3

9. Stipe Miocic

10. Brandon Moreno

11. Petr Yan

12. Glover Teixeira

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Jan Blachowicz

15. Cyril Gane

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Askar Askarov

3. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Alex Perez

5. Brandon Royval

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Matheus Nicolau

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji +1

13. Amir Albazi -1

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Rob Font

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Dominick Cruz +2

8. Marlon Vera +3

9. Marlon Moraes +1

10. Pedro Munhoz -2

11. Frankie Edgar +2

12. Raphael Assuncao

13. Sean O’Malley *NR

14. Song Yadong

15. Cody Stamann

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Josh Emmett +1

7. Arnold Allen -1

8. Giga Chikadze -1

9. Dan Ige

10. Edson Barboza

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Justin Gaethje +1

2. Dustin Poirier -1

3. Beneil Dariush

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Dan Hooker

9. Conor McGregor

10. Gregor Gillespie

11. Rafael Fiziev

12. Diego Ferreira

13. Arman Tsarukyan

14. Brad Riddell

15. Joel Alvarez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Stephen Thompson

6. Jorge Masvidal

7. Neil Magny

8. Sean Brady

9. Michael Chiesa

10. Belal Muhammed

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Marvin Vettori

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Derek Brunson

5. Paulo Costa

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Sean Strickland

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Brad Tavares

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Andre Muniz *NR

14. Chris Weidman -1

15. Kevin Holland -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Anthony Smith

5. Thiago Santos

6. Magomed Ankalaev

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Nikita Krylov

10. Johnny Walker

11. Paul Craig

12. Jamall Hill

13. Ryan Spann

14. Jim Crute

15. Ion Cutelaba

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane (Interim Champion)

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Derrick Lewis

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Alexander Volkov

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Chris Daukaus

8. Shamil Abdurakhimov

9. Marcin Tybura

10. Tom Aspinall

11. Tai Tuivasa *NR

12. Augusto Sakai -1

13. Blagoy Ivanov -1

14. Walt Harris -1

15. Sergei Pavlovich -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko +1

2. Rose Namajunas +1

3. Amanda Nunes -2

4. Julianna Pena +7

5. Weili Zhang -1

6. Jessica Andrade -1

7. Holly Holm -1

8. Carla Esparza -1

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Katlyn Chookagian -2

11. Yan Xiaonan -1

12. Irene Aldana

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Lauren Murphy

15. Aspen Ladd

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: ROSE NAMAJUNAS

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Claudia Gadelha

8. Tecia Torres

9. Michelle Waterson

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Amanda Lemos

12. Angela Hill

13. Virna Jandiroba

14. Jessica Pena

15. Brianna Van Buren

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Talia Santos

6. Joanne Wood

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Andrea Lee

9. Cynthia Calvillo +1

10. Jessica Eye -1

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Roxanne Modafferi

13. Maycee Barber

14. Manon Fiorot

15. Casey O’Neill

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: JULIANNA PENA

1. Amanda Nunes -1

2. Holly Holm -1

3. Irene Aldana -1

4. Aspen Ladd

5. Ketlen Vieira

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Miesha Tate

8. Raquel Pennington

9. Sara McMann

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Pannie Kianzad +1

13. Karol Rosa -1

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, as Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus collide in the UFC Vegas 45 main event this Sat. night (Dec. 18, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.