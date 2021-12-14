 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stephen Thompson gunning for bizarre record in UFC — ‘It’s the plan’

Stephen Thompson turns 39 in February but has no plans to slow down. In fact, “Wonder Gramps” wants to be the oldest fighter to ever compete for UFC — and he may be alone on that bizarre journey to surpass Randy Couture.

By Jesse Holland
Longtime UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson, who’s been fighting inside the Octagon for nearly a decade, recently signed a multi-fight contract with the world’s preeminent MMA promotion.

That means “Wonderboy” will be sticking around long past his upcoming Belal Muhammad showdown at UFC Vegas 45, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec., 18, 2021) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m kind of surprising myself. I have always loved fighting, but I never thought that I would be where I am today and still feeling the way I do,” Thompson told The MMA Hour. “And obviously, that has a lot to do with the coaches and the way I’m training so hats off to those guys. I want to break records, man. I wanna be the oldest guy who ever fought in the UFC. They are going to have to bring out a senior division or something. It’s the plan.”

Thompson (15-5-1) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 back in July. “Wonderboy” is 2-2 dating back to 2019, sandwiching wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque between losses to Burns and Anthony Pettis.

Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC) is undefeated in his last six fights dating back to April 2019. During that stretch, “Remember the Name” defeated the likes of Demian Maia, Dhiego Lima and Lyman Good to land five spots below Thompson in the official rankings.

