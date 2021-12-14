 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley slams Daniel Cormier for clock-watching criticism

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 269: Raulian Paiva v Sean O’Malley Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Last Friday night (Dec. 10, 2021), Daniel Cormier won the “Personality of the Year” award at the 2021 World MMA Awards. It may not feel like “DC” is particularly beloved at the moment, however, because he’s getting dunked on from several angles!

Perhaps the biggest non-fighting story last week was Dominick Cruz’s public diatribe against his co-workers lack of ability and effort on the mic. Within hours, the two were awkwardly discussing the issue in person, with Cruz refusing to back down from his stance or offer any sort of apology.

Cormier later commentated on Cruz’s win vs. Pedro Munhoz, thankfully without bringing their drama.

Still, add another disgruntled Bantamweight to the mix in Sean O’Malley. I don’t know if “Suga” had an issue with Cormier’s commentary at UFC 269, but he did take major issue with Cormier’s criticism of his clock-watching back when he fought Kris Moutinho in his previous victory.

“I want to thank myself for looking at the clock and seeing how much time was left,” O’Malley began, lookin a bit annoyed. “Because some people — Daniel Cormier ... My last fight, he’s like ‘Oh my God, he’s looking at the clock!’ What are you talking about, dude? Yeah, I’m going to look at the clock, if I didn’t look at the clock, I wouldn’t know how much time I have left! I land a big shot, I don’t know how much time I got left. I gotta know should I empty my tank, try to take this dude out, or should I wait, and then have the rest of the fight to save my energy. So, that kind of bugs me that they kept bringing that up.”

“Don’t say stupid s—t,” O’Malley later concluded. “It’s hard though, that’s a hard, hard job. I couldn’t do his job.”

Think “DC” responds?

UPDATE

Cormier did respond, and with class!

Insomnia

Charles Oliveira, absolute legend.

Who would you like to see in Khabib’s Eagle FC?

Jessica Rose-Clark generously spending her time talking with fans:

Alright, damn it, this is really cute.

I will take any and all clips of Rodtang working his MMA sparring in preparation for Demetrious Johnson.

The odds of UFC reaching out to Cris Cyborg ever again seem extremely low to me.

Finally, a win for the wood boards being abused in dojos around the world.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Here’s a first for Midnight Mania (at least while I’ve run it): push kick induced vomit!

This is peak white belt wrestling.

Another good body kick finish, this one sans puke:

Random Land

I happened upon this clip of bowling ball soccer, and well, it’s the greatest sport in existence.

Midnight Music: My dad linked me to this old Western clip/tune, which I found to be pretty neat!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

