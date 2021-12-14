Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Last Friday night (Dec. 10, 2021), Daniel Cormier won the “Personality of the Year” award at the 2021 World MMA Awards. It may not feel like “DC” is particularly beloved at the moment, however, because he’s getting dunked on from several angles!

Perhaps the biggest non-fighting story last week was Dominick Cruz’s public diatribe against his co-workers lack of ability and effort on the mic. Within hours, the two were awkwardly discussing the issue in person, with Cruz refusing to back down from his stance or offer any sort of apology.

Cormier later commentated on Cruz’s win vs. Pedro Munhoz, thankfully without bringing their drama.

Still, add another disgruntled Bantamweight to the mix in Sean O’Malley. I don’t know if “Suga” had an issue with Cormier’s commentary at UFC 269, but he did take major issue with Cormier’s criticism of his clock-watching back when he fought Kris Moutinho in his previous victory.

“I want to thank myself for looking at the clock and seeing how much time was left,” O’Malley began, lookin a bit annoyed. “Because some people — Daniel Cormier ... My last fight, he’s like ‘Oh my God, he’s looking at the clock!’ What are you talking about, dude? Yeah, I’m going to look at the clock, if I didn’t look at the clock, I wouldn’t know how much time I have left! I land a big shot, I don’t know how much time I got left. I gotta know should I empty my tank, try to take this dude out, or should I wait, and then have the rest of the fight to save my energy. So, that kind of bugs me that they kept bringing that up.”

“Don’t say stupid s—t,” O’Malley later concluded. “It’s hard though, that’s a hard, hard job. I couldn’t do his job.”

Think “DC” responds?

UPDATE



Cormier did respond, and with class!

@SugaSeanMMA great win tonight , you and I spoke this week you could have told me that! It was simple I wouldn’t have done anything but took you criticism. You looked great tonight ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

He’s been very respectful so I didn’t quite get that he didn’t tell me. He’s a good dude. I don’t know what vibe I am giving these dudes that they won’t just tell me when they see me what’s going on or their thoughts. I’m open https://t.co/BwmKljRjs6 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

Insomnia

Charles Oliveira, absolute legend.

What do you think about this weekend?



I'm ready, I'm still in town, and there's an up&coming event. Let's go baby https://t.co/BDbI6SzewF pic.twitter.com/yh51OmPLX4 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 13, 2021

Now it all makes sense pic.twitter.com/l6stFncyPl — Keith Peterson(Parody) (@KPetersonUFC) December 13, 2021

Who would you like to see in Khabib’s Eagle FC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov said at FITROO press conference today that EFC is close to signing Kevin Lee and is "open for everything" including signing Tony Ferguson and Cody Garbrandt pic.twitter.com/EWfDMh1tCG — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 13, 2021

Jessica Rose-Clark generously spending her time talking with fans:

Alright, damn it, this is really cute.

How great is this?



Julianna Peña’s daughter hugging Amanda Nunes’ daughter after the weigh-ins on Friday. (With Poirier’s daughter looking on, too). @VenezuelanVixen pic.twitter.com/PS1jWbJlwh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 13, 2021

I will take any and all clips of Rodtang working his MMA sparring in preparation for Demetrious Johnson.

The odds of UFC reaching out to Cris Cyborg ever again seem extremely low to me.

Finally, a win for the wood boards being abused in dojos around the world.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Here’s a first for Midnight Mania (at least while I’ve run it): push kick induced vomit!

Puke Warning



Van San lands a push kick to the body of Justin Little, making him puke all over the place. Winner by 3rd round TKO. Ugh #FAC11 pic.twitter.com/Jzsl14aCKA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

This is peak white belt wrestling.

Another good body kick finish, this one sans puke:

George Miller KO's Zach Brooks with a liver kick in his amateur debut #FAC11 pic.twitter.com/VsUp6BUkmy — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

Random Land

I happened upon this clip of bowling ball soccer, and well, it’s the greatest sport in existence.

Midnight Music: My dad linked me to this old Western clip/tune, which I found to be pretty neat!

I must be an old soul because I really enjoyed this. Thought y'all would too!



( sound up please!) pic.twitter.com/S4KlbtFR37 — Amanda Softstar (@ASoftstar) December 14, 2021

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.