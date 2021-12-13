Amanda Nunes breaks silence, vows to ‘get her sh-t together’ for Julianna Pena rematch

During the UFC 269-post-fight press conference (see it here), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White revealed that if Amanda Nunes wanted to run it back against Julianna Pena, the fight was all hers.

A few days removed from the event, “Lioness” has broken her silence, revealing that she would be more than happy to attempt to get one back on Pena...once she gets her “shit together,” that is.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced,” the former UFC champ-champ wrote on Instagram. “I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever.”

Pena pulled off one of the bigger upsets in recent MMA history, submitting Nunes in the third round of their bantamweight title fight last Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Afterward, Nunes caught flack for tapping quickly when it seemed as if the choke wasn’t all the way in (see it here). Then again, Pena did tag Nuens repeatedly on the feet,m taking a lot of wind from her sails.

Nevertheless, UFC has a new women’s 135-pound champion after “The Venezuelan Vixen” handed Nunes her first loss in seven years. The shocking upset may have also ruined a big-time money fight between Nunes and Kayla Harrison, who was in talks to sign with the promotion. Whether or not Nunes’ loss prompts the judoka to sign elsewhere, remains to be seen.

Prior to her loss to Pena, Nunes had defended her 135-pound title five times to go along with two defenses of her women's Featherweight belt sandwiched in between. In a time where rematches are given for no apparent reason (like this one), “Lioness” getting the chance to get her belt back is one that makes sense.

But will the result be different the second time around?