Latest Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card, Showtime PPV boxing lineup for Dec. 18 in Tampa

With Tommy Fury withdrawing due to illness, Jake Paul will rematch Tyron Woodley and “Leave No Doubt” regarding the outcome of their first fight back in August, a split-decision victory for “The Problem Child.” The means to that end is a $59.99 pay-per-view (PPV) card via Showtime, which also features a lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against rising star Miriam Gutierrez this Sat. night (Dec. 18) inside Amalie Arena in “The Sunshine State.”

By Jesse Holland
Showtime

Event: Paul vs. Woodley 2: “Leave No Doubt”
Date: Sat., Dec. 18, 2021
Location: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Broadcast: Showtime Online, Showtime PPV (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)

Showtime PPV Main Event (12 a.m. ET):

Cruiserweight Bout | 8 Rounds
Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Tyron Woodley (0-1)

Showtime PPV Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

Lightweight Bout | 10 Rounds
Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 5 KOs)

Heavyweight Bout | 4 Rounds
Deron Williams (0-0) vs. Frank Gore (0-0)

Junior Welterweight Bout | 10 Rounds
Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs)

Showtime Online Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET):

Super Middleweight Bout | 8 Rounds
Anthony Taylor (2-2, 1 KO) vs. Chris Avila (0-1)

Cruiserweight Bout | 8 Rounds
J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) vs. Marcus Oliveira (28-5-1, 22 KOs)

Junior Middleweight Bout | 4 Rounds
Jeovanny Estela (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Chris Rollins (5-2-1, 4 KOs)

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

For more news and detailed information on “Paul vs. Woodley 2” click here.

