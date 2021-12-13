Latest Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card, Showtime PPV boxing lineup for Dec. 18 in Tampa

Event: Paul vs. Woodley 2: “Leave No Doubt”
Date: Sat., Dec. 18, 2021
Location: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Broadcast: Showtime Online, Showtime PPV (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)
Showtime PPV Main Event (12 a.m. ET):
Cruiserweight Bout | 8 Rounds
Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Tyron Woodley (0-1)
Showtime PPV Main Card (9 p.m. ET):
Lightweight Bout | 10 Rounds
Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 5 KOs)
Heavyweight Bout | 4 Rounds
Deron Williams (0-0) vs. Frank Gore (0-0)
Junior Welterweight Bout | 10 Rounds
Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs)
Showtime Online Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET):
Super Middleweight Bout | 8 Rounds
Anthony Taylor (2-2, 1 KO) vs. Chris Avila (0-1)
Cruiserweight Bout | 8 Rounds
J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) vs. Marcus Oliveira (28-5-1, 22 KOs)
Junior Middleweight Bout | 4 Rounds
Jeovanny Estela (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Chris Rollins (5-2-1, 4 KOs)
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
