Latest Paul vs Woodley 2 fight card, Showtime PPV boxing lineup for Dec. 18 in Tampa

With Tommy Fury withdrawing due to illness, Jake Paul will rematch Tyron Woodley and “Leave No Doubt” regarding the outcome of their first fight back in August, a split-decision victory for “The Problem Child.” The means to that end is a $59.99 pay-per-view (PPV) card via Showtime, which also features a lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against rising star Miriam Gutierrez this Sat. night (Dec. 18) inside Amalie Arena in “The Sunshine State.”