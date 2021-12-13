Conor McGregor wants answers from UFC: ‘What date am I fighting Oliveira?’

Charles Oliveira defended his lightweight title by submitting former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, and will likely move on to face top contender Justin Gaethje at some point in early-to-mid 2022.

Unless by some miracle Conor McGregor is medically cleared to compete.

“Notorious” is still healing from a broken leg suffered in his trilogy loss to Poirer back in July and may not be ready to compete until the end of next year. That would give Oliveira plenty of time to face “The Highlight” before resting up and making another walk to the Octagon.

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” McGregor tweeted, before posting Ireland vs. Brazil 2 in his follow-up tweet, no doubt a reference to his Jose Aldo title fight back in late 2015. “Mystic Mac” won that fight by way of first-round knockout.

I’m sure the idea of McGregor fighting for the title may sound ludicrous on paper, especially when you consider the Irish loudmouth only holds one victory at 155 pounds, has lost three of his last four bouts, and barely made the division Top 10 in the latest rankings update.

But UFC President Dana White affords the “rich” ex-champ certain privileges.

That’s because McGregor, despite all his troubles over the last few years, is still the most profitable draw in all of mixed martial arts (MMA), so if the promotion can shake another couple of coins from the “Notorious” money tree, then so be it.

Though something tells me he won’t be so eager if Gaethje captures the crown.