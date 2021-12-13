UFC 269: Drunk Michael Chiesa ‘dragged out’ by police after jumping barricade, injuring face

UFC victory celebrations can be dangerous (just ask this guy).

That was a lesson welterweight contender Michael Chiesa learned the hard (and bloody) way at UFC 269 last weekend in Las Vegas. A liquored-up “Maverick” jumped the barricade and rushed the Octagon to congratulate Julianna Pena for upsetting Amanda Nunes.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White.

“How do I say this without embarrassing the guy? He had a little bit too much to drink this evening,” White told reporters at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference. “When she won, he freaked out and tried to jump into the Octagon and fell down on his face, cut his eye and busted his eye open, then was arguing with the police that he needed to get into the Octagon and be with her, because that’s his teammate. [The police] dragged him out, got him outside and calmed him down in the back, and I went back and talked to him for a minute, and we’re all good.”

This marks the second time “Maverick” cut his face outside the cage.

Pena rocked the combat sports world by submitting Nunes in their championship co-main event. In the process, “The Venezuelan Vixen” captured the 135-pound title, which she will likely defend against “Lioness” if and when they run it back in early-to-mid 2022.

Chiesa hasn’t competed since losing to Sean Brady back in November.