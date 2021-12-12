When it comes to sniping from the sidelines, there are few fighters more prolific than Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

You could argue that you shouldn’t hate the players, you should hate the game. Conor McGregor has fought in the UFC a total of four times over the past five years. Nate’s even worse with three fights (and no big money boxing crossover). When you fight that infrequently in real life, today’s social media strategy demands you dish it out on Twitter to stay relevant.

However the game is played, it’s still not a great look to see these guys pile on Dustin Poirier, who has fought 11 times in the same five year stretch: once for the interim lightweight title and twice for the full title. The fact that he’s fought a who’s who of 155 pound killers and has only lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira is amazing in its own right.

But that didn’t stop Diaz or McGregor from trying to take him down with douchey proclamations after Oliveira submitted “The Diamond” in round 3 at UFC 269 (watch the highlights here).

First, Nate:

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks ‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

These guys don’t get any better

‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

At least Nate had the conviction to leave his tweets up. McGregor follows a strict tweet ‘n delete strategy where nothing but Hallmark family photo ops and plugs for Proper 12 stay online for longer than a few hours. Here’s what he said immediately after Oliveira tapped Poirier.

For those not keeping score, Dustin Poirier is currently 2-1 against Conor McGregor and spent the first half of 2021 completely ruining McGregor’s year. So it’s not surprising that “The Notorious” is still salty sitting at home watching someone who beat him compete for the title.

As for Nate, he’s still in limbo with one fight left on his UFC contract. Industry insiders believe the UFC is going to try and keep him on the sidelines until they can extract a third McGregor vs. Diaz fight, but at this point we’d rather see Dustin and Nathan finally throw down instead. What do you think, Maniacs?