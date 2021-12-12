Say what you will about Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan’s technical abilities as combat sports commentators, but you can’t deny the two have a massive passion for mixed martial arts. There’s few out there that will get as hyped as these two do for big fights. Throw them together, and you have a PPV recipe for seven hours of giddy excitement.

UFC 269 was no different: when the big moments happened, “DC” and Rogan freaked out, and there’s few bigger moments than the co-main event when massive underdog Juliana Pena defeated longtime double champ and women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes in the second round of their 135 pound title fight (watch the highlights here).

Watch a video replay of the moment here care of SportsCenter:

And of course the GIF if you’re looking for the condensed version:

Can you believe what you're seeing?!? Juliana Pena is the new women's bantamweight champ! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/1vmD6yQb1n — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 12, 2021

Our apologies to Jon Anik, who we don’t mean to leave out ... he’s just on a slightly different level, keeping the business rolling and continuing his play by play duties even as Joe and Daniel scream and holler and generally lose their minds. That’s why he makes the big bucks: a UFO could land in the Octagon and Anik would remember to say it’s brought to you by Nemiroff Vodka.

Will this particular reaction shot go viral like the one from UFC 248 in March of 2020 when Beneil Dariush beat Drakkar Klose in a wild back and forth fight? Probably not, because that was a classic:

But Juliana Pena beating Amanda Nunes will certainly be more remembered than Dariush vs. Klose as one of the biggest if not THE biggest upset in UFC history.