Even though Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, holds the record for most submission wins (14) and most finishes (17) in the history of the promotion, “Do Bronx” will step foot inside the Octagon tonight (Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a +110 underdog opposite former interim 155-pound roost ruler, Dustin Poirier.

Sure, Poirier is the No. 6-seeded men’s pound-for-pound fighter and No. 1-ranked division contender, but it seems as though the bookies aren’t convinced that Oliveira, 32, is long for his position atop the Lightweight ladder. Two convincing victories over Conor McGregor in the same calendar year, as well as victories against Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, might have factored into that decision; however, Oliveira’s resume is just as impressive.

In the end, Oliveira once again survived a wild first round to storm back and score a stunning submission, this time in the third round to end Poirier’s incredible 2021 run.

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters made their way to the Octagon ...

Poirier, the confident and deserving challenger, was the first to make his walk to the cage:

Then, it was time for the Brazilian champion to dance his way toward the Octagon:

with the early pressure

Round one:

Oliveira with the early pressure, drilling Dustin with a hard shot that backed him up against the cage from the jump, then following it up with two hard elbows to the face. Dustin responded with a hard shot that stunned Oliveira. Then the two started to trade heavy leather, with Dustin bouncing around, trying to get those Octagon jitters flushed fast. Nice uppercut from Oliveira, which he used to press Dustin up against the fence. Dustin with a nice roll out, then Oliveira started to open up with some clean shots off the break. Dustin with a nice jab, then a hook that seemed to wobble Oliveira. Dustin clipped him along the fence and it looked like a slip, but it could have been a flash knockdown. Knees from Dustin doing some damage, then moments later, he dropped Oliveira with a hard cross. Straight left from Dustin hurt Oliveira, but he fired back with a one-two combination and a hard kick to the body. Front kick from Oliveira, with Dustin scoring big. Oliveira with a huge right hand, but Dustin shook it off like nothing. Insane round!

Round two:

Front kick from Oliveira, then a hard knee to the body along the fence. Oliveira trying to drag Dustin to the mat early, but Dustin shucked him off. Oliveira was able to roll and somehow get on top of Dustin, with Joe Rogan suspecting he used Dustin’s glove illegally to gain position. Oliveira sat in closed guard for minutes, reigning down some hard shots, with Dustin not really trying to escape. Oliveira postured up and continued to do damage, with Dustin just holding his head, trying to keep the Brazilian close. Huge elbow glances off the forehead of Dustin, punishing to former interim champion in a bad way. Dustin ate more elbows as the round came to a close, a huge one for Oliveira.

Round three:

Front kick from Oliveira to start the action again, then 15 seconds into the round, Oliveira was able to get Dustin up against the cage and hop on his back. Dustin tried to fight the hands, but Oliveira was not going to be denied. He started to slide his forearm under Dustin’s throat, and at this point, with so much time on the clock, it was just a matter of time. Dustin dropped to a knee to try and battle the choke better, but it was tight. He had no choice but to tap, ending his magical 2021 run.

Final result: Oliveira def. Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) in round three (watch highlights!)

@DustinPoirier just donated $20,000 to a hometown charity of @CharlesDoBronxs choice.



Being a champion doesn't begin and end with twelve pounds of gold. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/y4AElHBkX4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 12, 2021

