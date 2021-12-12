Charles Oliveira proved his championship worth last night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Do Bronx” choked out Dustin Poirier to retain his UFC lightweight title (watch HERE).

Also, Julianna Pena pulled off the greatest upset possibly ever with a second-round submission over Amanda Nunes to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight title (highlights HERE). Pena was a +800 underdog entering the fight and delivered vicious strikes before making “Lioness” tap.

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 269 produced a plethora of highlight-reel finishes, Fight of the Night candidates, and one-sided beatdowns. Check them out below:

Gillian Robertson banked another Octagon submission when she finished Priscila Cachoeira via first-round rear-naked choke (see it HERE)

Bantamweight prospect Tony Kelley scored the biggest win of his MMA career with a second-round TKO finish over Randy Costa

Andre Muniz pulled off another impressive submission finish when he stopped middleweight veteran Eryk Anders via first-round armbar (highlights HERE)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz won his second straight fight in a wild brawl with perennial contender Pedro Munoz, with “Dominator” winning by unanimous decision

Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa captured his fourth-straight knockout finish with a sensational second-round stoppage over Augusto Sakai (see it HERE)

Sean O’Malley scored another epic knockout with a first-round TKO stoppage over bantamweight contender Raulian Paiva

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt saw his flyweight debut go up in smoke at the hands of a first-round TKO by Kai Kara-France

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 269 post-fight bonus winners below. While you’re used to seeing only four performance winners UFC made Christmas come early and dished out a little extra cash.

Fight of the Night: Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Performance of the Night: Charles Oliveira

Performance of the Night: Julianna Pena

Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley

Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France

Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva

Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa

