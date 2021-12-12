 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pros react to Julianna Pena’s upset win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

The MMA world was in complete shock when Julianna Pena choked out Amanda Nunes last night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to become the undisputed UFC women’s bantamweight champion (highlights HERE).

Pena, who was just 2-2 in her last four trips to the Octagon, came into the fight a +800 underdog. The odds were stacked against her to say the least, but “The Venezuelan Vixen” proved how tough she truly is and went right at the champion with everything she had. After landing big punches on the feet Pena finished her efforts on the ground in the second round with a rear-naked choke. It was incredible to watch and easily one of the biggest upsets ever.

Of course, the MMA community was on high alert and went into a craze on social media. Check out some of the reaction to Pena’s massive submission finish below:

For complete UFC 269 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 269 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Poirier

View all 45 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...