The MMA world was in complete shock when Julianna Pena choked out Amanda Nunes last night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to become the undisputed UFC women’s bantamweight champion (highlights HERE).

Pena, who was just 2-2 in her last four trips to the Octagon, came into the fight a +800 underdog. The odds were stacked against her to say the least, but “The Venezuelan Vixen” proved how tough she truly is and went right at the champion with everything she had. After landing big punches on the feet Pena finished her efforts on the ground in the second round with a rear-naked choke. It was incredible to watch and easily one of the biggest upsets ever.

Of course, the MMA community was on high alert and went into a craze on social media. Check out some of the reaction to Pena’s massive submission finish below:

They all Called me crazy for picking Pena #ufc269 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021

just staring at the tv like — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

Nunes didn’t use her power correctly. Got to emotional, taped due to exhaustion.(no legs in choke) Peña was right Will won this fight. Congrats Juliana Pena #ufc269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

HOLY FUCK. We were all wrong. #UFC269 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 12, 2021

That alone was worth the ppv, holy shit what a fight, now we got another one! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 12, 2021

Absolutely amazing ! Congrats to the Venezuelan vixen!!!!! That’s why they play the game ! #ufc 269 @venezuelanvixen — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

A champion even in defeat — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

Imagine having a 8-15 legs parlay and losing a lock like Nunes / Peña , lol . I’d be sick — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021

She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 12, 2021

Since Tyson first went down, I'm not sure I've ever been more shocked by an upset than I was by Amanda Nunes suddenly losing to Juliana Pena - and Amanda not seeming that upset about it! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 12, 2021

Great Fight @VenezuelanVixen # Jab Central Well Earned -CSO- — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021

