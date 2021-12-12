Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history last night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Venezuelan Vixen” ended UFC women’s bantamweight champion and pound-for-pound legend Amanda Nunes via second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

The fight went to the ground in the early going and Nunes had her way with the Pena. She didn’t land too many shots, but “Lioness” was proving her grappling was just as good as her striking. Pena did threaten with a kimura although it didn’t last long.

The second round was one one of the greatest performances in MMA history as Pena willingly entered the pocket and went punch-for-punch with the champ. Nunes landed her patented shots, but Pena walked threw them to land a barrage of her own punches. “Lioness” was hurt and Pena took advantage by dragging her to the ground. Pena didn’t even have her hooks in when she applied the rear-naked choke and made Nunes tap.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

The biggest upset in UFC ! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/5nxFJQP44a — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021

