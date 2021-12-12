Charles Oliveira pushed his impressive win streak to 10 last night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Do Bronx” successfully defended his UFC lightweight title with a third-round submission finish over battled-tested contender Dustin Poirier.
Poirier showed his power early and briefly hurt Oliveira, but the champ responded with multiple knees inside and crisp combinations. “Diamond” came back with a big counter and planted Oliveira on his back. The champ recovered and returned fire with his own shots. Oliveira was able to gain top control in the second round and landed brutal elbows on Poirier, who did little to stand up. It was complete domination from Oliveira as he regained full momentum entering the third.
The third round saw Oliveira quickly take Poirier’s back along the cage. Oliveira was slick and perfectly-timed his approach to the standing rear-naked choke. Poirier did fairly well to fight the hands, but he was going up against a fighter with the most submission finishes in UFC history. It was only a matter of time before Oliveira found the right position and ended the fight.
Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:
25 to eternity ♾️— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @DustinPoirier | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/kWdV8a664Y
️ THE CHAMP IS HERE!— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/zCJwxtT3em
It’s time.@CharlesDoBronxs vs @DustinPoirier starts ! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/IaAdQkEbiT— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
The power of Poirier— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @DustinPoirier | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/cWUQpiS7rA
These boys came to #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/nM7RgratwO— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
DUSTIN DROPS THE CHAMP!— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @DustinPoirier | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/L3tR72RkTy
Raining down elbows from the top— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @CharlesDoBronxs| #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/YfwaBvqeeE
The Oliv-Era #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/WwD5vva6MG— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
@DustinPoirier just donated $20,000 to a hometown charity of @CharlesDoBronxs choice.— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 12, 2021
Being a champion doesn't begin and end with twelve pounds of gold. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/y4AElHBkX4
