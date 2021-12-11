As soon as UFC 269 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top-flight contender Dustin Poirier, a co-headliner pitting UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes against Julianna Pena, and exciting bouts involving the likes of Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, and Cody Garbrandt, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

