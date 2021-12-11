Tai Tuivasa earned his fourth-straight knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Bam Bam” stopped fellow heavyweight contender Augusto Sakai with a nasty second-round knockout (punches).

The first round was a feeling out period for both men as Tuivasa plodded forward with jabs and Sakai countered with hard leg kicks. Things quickly heated up in the second when Tuivasa landed a beautiful combination that backed Sakai up along the cage. “Bam Bam” kept swinging and connected with a ferocious right hand. Sakai collapsed to the ground and the fight was over.

Check out the finish and Tuivasa’s post-fight shoey below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

