 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knockout! Watch Tai Tuivasa sleep Augusto Sakai with nasty combination - UFC 269

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Tai Tuivasa earned his fourth-straight knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Bam Bam” stopped fellow heavyweight contender Augusto Sakai with a nasty second-round knockout (punches).

LIVE! Watch UFC 269 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

The first round was a feeling out period for both men as Tuivasa plodded forward with jabs and Sakai countered with hard leg kicks. Things quickly heated up in the second when Tuivasa landed a beautiful combination that backed Sakai up along the cage. “Bam Bam” kept swinging and connected with a ferocious right hand. Sakai collapsed to the ground and the fight was over.

Check out the finish and Tuivasa’s post-fight shoey below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 269 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 269 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Poirier

View all 37 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...