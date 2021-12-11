 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knockout! Watch Bruno Silva demolish Jordan Wright in the first - UFC 269

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Bruno Silva captured his third-straight knockout win as a member of the UFC’s middleweight division earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian finisher stopped a very game Jordan Wright with a first-round TKO (punches).

LIVE! Watch UFC 269 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Wright landed some good shots early as he utilized kicks and combinations to back Silva up. Wright took too much time in the clinch trying to land knees and it allowed Silva to time brutal counter punches. They badly hurt Wright and eventually put him down. Wright tried to keep moving and defend, but Silva was relentless and finished the job.

Check out the TKO finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 269 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 269 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Poirier

View all 37 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...