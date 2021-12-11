Bruno Silva captured his third-straight knockout win as a member of the UFC’s middleweight division earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian finisher stopped a very game Jordan Wright with a first-round TKO (punches).

Wright landed some good shots early as he utilized kicks and combinations to back Silva up. Wright took too much time in the clinch trying to land knees and it allowed Silva to time brutal counter punches. They badly hurt Wright and eventually put him down. Wright tried to keep moving and defend, but Silva was relentless and finished the job.

Check out the TKO finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

THERE IT IS, FOLKS!!!!



Bruno Silva just came with a STATEMENT! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/IZ7nb3Zekr — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021

