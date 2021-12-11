Rising middleweight contender Andre Muniz kept things rolling earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian finisher stopped veteran Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar).

Anders didn’t last long before Muniz used his big frame to drag the veteran to the ground. Muniz quickly moved in position to threaten with submissions and ended up grabbing a hold of one of Anders’ arm. Anders tried to posture and wiggle free, but Muniz stretched it out and secured the dominant finish.

Check out the stoppage below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

