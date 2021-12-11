 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Submission! Watch Andre Muniz quickly tap Eryk Anders at UFC 269

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Rising middleweight contender Andre Muniz kept things rolling earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian finisher stopped veteran Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar).

LIVE! Watch UFC 269 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Anders didn’t last long before Muniz used his big frame to drag the veteran to the ground. Muniz quickly moved in position to threaten with submissions and ended up grabbing a hold of one of Anders’ arm. Anders tried to posture and wiggle free, but Muniz stretched it out and secured the dominant finish.

Check out the stoppage below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 269 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 269 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Poirier

View all 37 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...