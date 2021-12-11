After driving 20 hours from Louisiana to Nevada bantamweight fighter Tony Kelley made the most out of his “Prelims” clash with Randy Costa earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, earning an impressive second-round TKO (punches and elbows).

Costa tried to fix some of his past issues by pacing himself early, but it allowed Kelley to rush inside quickly and wear him down with body punches, short elbows, and knees in the clinch. Costa came alive a little more in the second round before Kelley landed a collection of hard knees inside that brought Costa to the canvas. That’s when Kelley pounced on top and launched a barrage of punches and elbows that eventually scored the stoppage.

Check out the finishing sequence below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

