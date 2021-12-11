Gillian Robertson set things off earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Savage” finished Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Robertson had some difficulty getting inside and taking advantage of her grappling early as Cachoeira did a good job to manage distance and get off some shots. Things eventually slowed and Robertson was able to work the fight to the ground and gain full mount. Cachoeira absorbed some heavy ground-and-pound before working her way back to her feet, but Robertson quickly wrapped her arm around Cachoeira’s neck and dragged her back down. Cachoeira tried to defend the choke with a few illegal eye gouges (later pointed out by color commentator Joe Rogan), but Robertson powered through and found the finish.

Check out the finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 269 results and coverage click here.