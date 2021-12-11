 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Submission! Watch Gillian Robertson choke out Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 269

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Gillian Robertson set things off earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Savage” finished Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

LIVE! Watch UFC 269 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Robertson had some difficulty getting inside and taking advantage of her grappling early as Cachoeira did a good job to manage distance and get off some shots. Things eventually slowed and Robertson was able to work the fight to the ground and gain full mount. Cachoeira absorbed some heavy ground-and-pound before working her way back to her feet, but Robertson quickly wrapped her arm around Cachoeira’s neck and dragged her back down. Cachoeira tried to defend the choke with a few illegal eye gouges (later pointed out by color commentator Joe Rogan), but Robertson powered through and found the finish.

Check out the finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 269 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 269 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Poirier

View all 32 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...