Here we are … the end of a year that has been … a lot.

But, tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) we get to gather around our select device of choice and watch straight up violence AS A FAMILY! I want to thank everyone who has joined us in 2021 through changes across the combat sports world and our little show.

From the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul “fight” to Conor McGregor getting Joe Theismann’d in front of God and everybody, and all points between.

This evening, Charles Oliveira looks to prove he belongs atop the hungriest and angriest division in sports in UFC 269’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, while Dustin Poirier looks to assume the mantle two of the other four kings of his era have held in-full.

In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, Amanda Nunes looks to do what everyone expects her to do ... dominate Juliana Pena. Indeed, “Venezuelan Vixen” is the latest in a litany of humans at Bantamweight (or Featherweight for that matter) who have walked into the human rototiller known as the “Lioness.”

Much like Mike Tyson and Brock Lesnar before her, we pay to watch how Nunes will win and not if she will win.

And as I stand on a train platform in my hometown waiting to walk Olive — who you’ll undoubtedly hear tonight — I think to 2022 and what awaits us on the other side of December. Being trusted to be the person to watch fights with you or to be the translator for what you’re unable to see and help you feel those moments has been one of the joys of my life.

Here’s to tonight, here’s to next year. Here’s to Brendan who stepped in and became a natural part of what we do, to Steph who has been the backbone of this show since joining the team as our moderator, and to the puppet … yes, I’m thankful for the friggin’ puppet.

Let’s do the thing, gang.

