UFC 269 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’

The final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of the year will unfold tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will pit current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira against top contender Dustin Poirier. In co-main event action, Julianna Pena will try to shock the MMA world with a win over reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Before the two title fights close out the last PPV of 2021 there will be a collection of highly-entertaining matchups from the “Prelims” to the main card. Whether it’s Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut against contender Kai Kara-France, Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight clash with Raulian Paiva, or Dominick Cruz’s exciting bout opposite Pedro Munhoz, UFC 269 will deliver from the opening bell.

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO (punches and elbows)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via Unanimous Decision

We've got a real high level clash on the canvas on our hands #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/NGOIKAmfpe — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021

For the first time tonight, we head to the judges scorecards #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/u8bgIkuWWE — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via Unanimous Decision

The ladies are letting it fly early ✈️ #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/v4gTUEVEKh — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021

Dominante actuación por parte de @Blanchfield_MMA tras conseguir el record de derribos en peso mosca #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/0ZenflpBJh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar)

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

