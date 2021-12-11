UFC 269 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’

The final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of the year will unfold tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will pit current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira against top contender Dustin Poirier. In co-main event action, Julianna Pena will try to shock the MMA world with a win over reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Before the two title fights close out the last PPV of 2021 there will be a collection of highly-entertaining matchups from the “Prelims” to the main card. Whether it’s Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut against contender Kai Kara-France, Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight clash with Raulian Paiva, or Dominick Cruz’s exciting bout opposite Pedro Munhoz, UFC 269 will deliver from the opening bell.
We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!
Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
THE SAVAGE GETS THE TAP AT THE LAST SECOND— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
[ @Savage_UFC | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/MXbU313xkO
Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO (punches and elbows)
Action right out the gates! ⚡️ #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/JYqhrEdOnI— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
Going OFF!!! @TonyKelleyMMA just came in to get it done #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/IzMfelFGVQ— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via Unanimous Decision
Beautiful grappling early from @RyanHall5050.— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
[ #UFC269 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/3HCUELFnOg
Straight HAYMAKERS from @DarrickMinner— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
[ #UFC269 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/qJxBARdMr0
That's one way to defend an arm bar— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
[ @DarrickMinner | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/45jThxnVgq
We've got a real high level clash on the canvas on our hands #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/NGOIKAmfpe— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
For the first time tonight, we head to the judges scorecards #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/u8bgIkuWWE— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2021
Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via Unanimous Decision
Control de @Blanchfield_MMA para empezar este combate #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/8nwUFuPBeM— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021
The ladies are letting it fly early ✈️ #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/v4gTUEVEKh— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Takes two to tangle #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/fiWhtH4aUl— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Dominante actuación por parte de @Blanchfield_MMA tras conseguir el record de derribos en peso mosca #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/0ZenflpBJh— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021
A clinic from @Blanchfield_MMA— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ #UFC269 | Early Prelims are LIVE on @UFCFightPass & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/LA2Dcfv53U
Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar)
The ground game of @AndreMunizUFC is NO JOKE #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/oWFvJ2Cw4h— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva
Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz
Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley
Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena
Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
