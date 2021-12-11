It all goes down this evening (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) at UFC 269 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Charles Oliveira defends his UFC lightweight title for the very first time against perennial contender Dustin Poirier. Reigning UFC double champ Amanda Nunes will also be in action as she puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Juliann Pena.

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 269 will feature a collection of high-profile names. With the likes of Cody Garbrandt, Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, Dan Ige, Geoff Neal, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and the returning Josh Emmett, UFC’s end-of-year PPV card is absolutely stacked.

Take a look below at UFC 269’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Online

UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month. The UFC 269 PPV will cost $69.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

International Viewing Options

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 269 there is a list of bars near you airing “Oliveira vs. Poirier” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.