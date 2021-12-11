The final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of 2021 will unfold later tonight (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) as UFC 269 goes down live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The end-of-year card will feature a main event bout between UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Dustin Poirier, as well as a co-main event clash featuring UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and veteran Julianna Pena.

In advance to tonight’s action, UFC has released the latest and greatest episode of UFC 269 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. This time around the action focuses on final fight preparations, weight cuts, and some very intense staredowns. Not to mention all the behind-the-scenes action we’ve grown to love.

From the official YouTube description:

Amanda Nunes and Sean O’Malley finish their camps at the UFC Performance Institute. The stars of UFC 269 make weight Friday morning then make their way to MGM Grand Garden Arena for a ceremonial weigh-in packed with fans.

