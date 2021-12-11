Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight video preview for UFC 269 co-main event

We’re just a couple of hours away from the UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be the lightweight title fight between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. In the UFC 269 co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her 135-pound strap up for grabs against TUF 18 champion Julianna Pena.

There’s no telling what’s next in the women’s bantamweight class, since Nunes has pretty much cleaned out the division, unless Pena pulls off the massive upset and resets the 135-pound rankings.

