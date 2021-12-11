 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier full fight video preview for UFC 269 main event

By Jesse Holland
We’re just a couple of hours away from the UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be the lightweight title fight between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

The winner of Oliveira vs. Poirier is expected to move on to face lightweight bruiser Justin Gaethje at some point in early 2022.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card on RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

