UFC 269 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) with newly-crowned Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, at the helm, defending his 155-pound title for the first time against Conor McGregor slayer and former interim kingpin, Dustin Poirier. In UFC 269’s co-main event, women’s Bantamweight queenpin, Amanda Nunes, will look to continue her dominant reign at the expense of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 18 winner, Julianna Pena. And last, but certainly not least, UFC 269 will feature the return of the “Suga Show,” with Sean O’Malley kicking off the PPV main card opposite Raulian Paiva, hoping to finally crack into the Top 15 at 135 pounds heading into 2022.

Two incredible world championship clashes and so much more!

