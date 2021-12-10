UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in video, live results

With the UFC 269 early (and official) weigh ins already bagged and tagged (get full results and video here), the promotion will call all 28 fighters back to the stage inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the ceremonial festivities, which is basically just an excuse to have everyone square off for the thirsty MMA fans (and even thirstier MMA media).

UFC 269, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 11) inside T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City,” will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira against top contender Dustin Poirier. Before that 155-pound showdown gets underway, Amanda Nunes will defend her 135-pound title against women’s bantamweight bruiser Julianna Pena.

Cody Garbrandt, Sean O’Malley, and Geoff Neal are also scheduled to compete.

