The final faceoffs are all squared away ahead of UFC 269 tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the last UFC PPV event of the calendar year.

The main event of the evening will feature a highly-competitive lightweight title fight between current UFC champion Charles Oliveira and perennial contender Dustin Poirier. This will be the first title defense for Oliveira since winning the belt with a knockout over Michael Chandler this past May. As for Poirier, this will be the first time he’s facing someone other than Conor McGregor in the past 18 months. “Diamond” is currently riding a three-fight win streak since his title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Check out the final staredown between Oliveira and Poirier below:

@CharlesDoBronxs vs. @DustinPoirier #UFC269

In the co-main event, reigning UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her 135-pound title on the line against capable challenger Julianna Pena. Nunes has decimated her competition since her last loss all the way back in 2014, but she has yet to fight Pena. Despite going just 2-2 inside of the Octagon since 2017, “Venezuelan Vixen” believes she has the ingredients to defeat the champion.

The final staredown between Nunes and Pena can be seen below:

Review Friday’s early weigh-in results below:

UFC 269 PPV Main Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5)

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)

125 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (135.5)

UFC 269 Preliminary Card on ESPN2/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

135 lbs.: Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)

265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264)

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva (186) vs. Jordan Wright (186)

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125)

125 lbs.: Alex Perez (126.25*) vs. Matt Schnell (126) — CANCELED

145 lbs.: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

135 lbs.: Randy Costa (134.5) vs. Tony Kelley (136)

125 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira (129*) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

