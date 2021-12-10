UFC 269 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 5): Beggars can't be winners

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues to roll out the UFC 269 “Embedded” video blogs tracking the pre-fight preparations for all the main card athletes competing at the upcoming “Oliveira vs. Poirier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (Dec. 11) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 269 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira against top contender Dustin Poirier. Before that 155-pound showdown gets underway, Amanda Nunes will defend her 135-pound title against women’s bantamweight bruiser Julianna Pena.

Here’s the official description for Episode 5 of UFC 269 “Embedded.”

Cody Garbrandt eats his way to flyweight. Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva hit the PI. Kai Kara-France brings good energy. Dana White oversees faceoffs between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, and more at the presser. UFC 269 is on Saturday, December 11.

